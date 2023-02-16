Financial Comparison: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -721.40% -46.02% -24.62% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canopy Growth and Akanda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 6 5 3 0 1.79 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $4.51, indicating a potential upside of 85.67%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Akanda.

This table compares Canopy Growth and Akanda’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $415.09 million 2.90 -$241.08 million ($6.01) -0.40 Akanda $40,000.00 235.30 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

Akanda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akanda beats Canopy Growth on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

About Akanda

(Get Rating)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.