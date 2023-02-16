First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of First American Financial worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,329,000 after buying an additional 605,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,021,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FAF opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.60%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

