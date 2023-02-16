First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Shares Up 1%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

First Merchants Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.