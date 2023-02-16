Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $320.09 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,866.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,329,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,159,755 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $97.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

