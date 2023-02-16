Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,719.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $208.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $209.74.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

