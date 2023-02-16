FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $33.12

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.12, but opened at $34.65. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 450,470 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEX LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.99.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth about $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth about $794,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the period. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

