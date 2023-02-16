FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.11 and last traded at $131.84. Approximately 1,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $132.24.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 41,149 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

