Floor & Decor (FND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FND opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.76.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
