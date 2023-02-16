Floor & Decor (FND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.4 %

FND opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

