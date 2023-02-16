FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in FMC by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in FMC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

