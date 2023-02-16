Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMX. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 70.6% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% during the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 141,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 885.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Shares of FMX stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
