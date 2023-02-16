Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMX. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 70.6% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% during the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 141,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 885.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.04.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.