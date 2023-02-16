Forum Financial Management LP Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,037. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
See Also
