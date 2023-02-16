Fox Factory (FOXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $123.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $131.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fox Factory by 167.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading

