Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Trading Down 0.4%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 13,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 1.82% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

