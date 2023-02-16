FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 2,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.