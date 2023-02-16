FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.19

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
