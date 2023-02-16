FTAI Aviation (FTAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect FTAI Aviation to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $24.54 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $27.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 875,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $8,790,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $4,280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 21.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 211,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

