FTI Consulting (FCN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN stock opened at $160.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.07 and a 200-day moving average of $163.70. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

