FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $160.60 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

