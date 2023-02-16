Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.14

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 20550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after buying an additional 2,158,800 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,685,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 470,408 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 423,308 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

