Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) by 5,800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Fusion Fuel Green accounts for approximately 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOOW opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

