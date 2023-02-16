Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Futu were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,578,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,703,000. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,456,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.78. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.85 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

