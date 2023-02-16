Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Stock Price Up 2%

The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02. 1,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Future Fund Active ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

