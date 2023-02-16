FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Issued By Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

COOP stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.46. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,375,765.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 975,097 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

