FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Issued By Desjardins

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Saputo in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

Shares of SAP opened at C$36.32 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The stock has a market cap of C$15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 37.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.23%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

