FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $464.12 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 30.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 45.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 2,809,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 95,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 67,017 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

