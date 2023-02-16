FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Lowered by Analyst

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherritt International in a report released on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$202.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

