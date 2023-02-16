FY2024 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $722.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Berry by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 589,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Berry by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 537,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 483,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 426,049 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rajath Shourie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

