FY2026 EPS Estimates for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Green Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Capstone Green Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

CGRN stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Capstone Green Energy has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 281.25% and a negative net margin of 25.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the first quarter valued at $304,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

