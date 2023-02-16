FY2026 EPS Estimates for Veru Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Veru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Veru Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $354.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.25. Veru has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 412.01%.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 152,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

