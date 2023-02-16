Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.98

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.98 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.10). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 171.40 ($2.08), with a volume of 86,792 shares traded.

Galliford Try Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £186.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3,428.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

About Galliford Try

(Get Rating)

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.