Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $53.25 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties
In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,684,000 after purchasing an additional 668,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.