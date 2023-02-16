Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $53.25 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,684,000 after purchasing an additional 668,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also

