Gannett (GCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett Stock Performance

NYSE:GCI opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Gannett has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Insider Activity at Gannett

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 753,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gannett

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 469,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 127,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gannett by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 384,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gannett by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gannett by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 182,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

