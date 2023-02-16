Gannett (GCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gannett Stock Performance
NYSE:GCI opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Gannett has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.
Insider Activity at Gannett
In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 753,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Gannett
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
About Gannett
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gannett (GCI)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.