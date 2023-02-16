GAP (NYSE:GPS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.51

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $14.30. GAP shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 6,358,587 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. GAP’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,978 shares of company stock worth $533,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.