GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC cut their price target on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GDS stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GDS has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $332.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GDS will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GDS by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GDS by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.