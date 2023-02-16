Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 44.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

