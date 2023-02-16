Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Genesis Energy Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.
Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.
