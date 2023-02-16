Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.84. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 2,734,363 shares.
Genius Brands International Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 136.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International
About Genius Brands International
Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.
