German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.96

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.96 and traded as high as $39.62. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 39,081 shares trading hands.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

About German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.