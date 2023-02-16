German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.96

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.96 and traded as high as $39.62. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 39,081 shares trading hands.
German American Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.
German American Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.
Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.