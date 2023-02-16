Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $12,140,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 161,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GNL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.