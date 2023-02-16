Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on GNL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
Featured Articles
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
