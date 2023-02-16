Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Shares Up 1.6%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 1,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Institutional Trading of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) by 457.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.69% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

