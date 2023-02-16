GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $66.15, but opened at $68.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $70.92, with a volume of 1,204,902 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GFS. Citigroup upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,640 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,914,000 after purchasing an additional 732,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $80,293,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 2.5 %

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.