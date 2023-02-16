Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 206,686 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Minerals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 128,935 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.