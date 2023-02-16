Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 206,686 shares traded.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.91.
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
