Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.11. Goldgroup Mining shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Goldgroup Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

