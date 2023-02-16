Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $565.20

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 565.20 ($6.86) and traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.02). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 572 ($6.94), with a volume of 30,740 shares traded.

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 541.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 565.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The stock has a market cap of £143.17 million and a P/E ratio of 3,364.71.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.94%.

Insider Activity at Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard bought 7,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £30,180.36 ($36,635.54). Also, insider Chris Jewell bought 4,437 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £22,894.92 ($27,791.84).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

