GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on GoodRx to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GoodRx to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

GoodRx Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

About GoodRx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

