GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $8.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
GoodRx Price Performance
NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $29.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GoodRx Company Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoodRx (GDRX)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.