GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $8.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

GoodRx Price Performance

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 462.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 70,858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoodRx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in GoodRx by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 355,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 188,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

