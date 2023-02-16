Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $785.12

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 785.12 ($9.53) and traded as high as GBX 974.20 ($11.83). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 962.20 ($11.68), with a volume of 553,914 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 867.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 785.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.