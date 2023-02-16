Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Shares Up 8.8%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 6.06 and last traded at 6.06. 66,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 78,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.57.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.56.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.