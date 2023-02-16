Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Shares Up 8.8%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 6.06 and last traded at 6.06. 66,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 78,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.57.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.56.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.