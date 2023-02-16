Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,696,500 shares.

Great Panther Mining Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Panther Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,017 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

