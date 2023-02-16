Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

GWO opened at C$36.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

