Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 17.76 and a current ratio of 17.76. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s previous Variable dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

